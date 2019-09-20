Minnie Mapes, 84, of Port Orchard, Wash., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
She was born to Lafayette “Fay” and Dora Hamilton on Dec. 23, 1934, in Quapaw, Okla. In 1949, she met William “Clare” Mapes and they married Dec. 24, 1949, in Coeur d’Alene. They resided in Kellogg, Idaho, until 1962, when they moved to Poulsbo, Wash., when Clare went to work at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. After Clare’s retirement in 1985, they built a home in Plummer, Idaho, where they lived until 1996, when they moved to Lewiston. After Clare’s passing, she moved in with her son, Robert, in 2011.
Minnie enjoyed reading and mystery movies.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, a sister, her husband and four sisters-in-law. She is survived by her sister, Jewel Behler; four sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Ann, of Port Orchard, Wash., Michael and Jennifer, of Federal Way, Wash., William J. and Margie, of El Paso, Texas, and Howard and Betty, of Las Cruces, N.M.; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston, with the Rev. Michael Mapes, Minnie’s son, officiating.