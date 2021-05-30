Minnie (Flatt) Shaw, 32-year resident of Malden, Wash., passed away the morning of Friday, May 21, 2021, at Bess Quality care in Spokane Valley, Wash., at the age of 94.
She was born Jan. 3, 1927, in Asotin to Harry and Marie Weller Flatt. She grew up in the Orofino and Asotin area. She married John F. Shaw on Oct. 21, 1946, in Lewiston. They were married 47 years. He preceded her in death in 1993.
She is survived by her children, Sandra Maier, of Cheney, Wash., and Delvin (Jack) Shaw, of Orofino; her sister, Velda Knox, of Clarkston; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Pine City Cemetery in Pine City, Wash. Pastor Denny Hinds of St. John Christian Life Assembly will be officiating. An online guestbook is at cheneyfuneral.com.