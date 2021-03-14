Milton “Mick” Arthur Dokken, 97, passed away peacefully in his Lewiston home on Sunday, March 7, 2021, surrounded by his family.
He was born April 19, 1923, in Ryder, N.D., to Elvin “E.M.” Dokken and Carrie Kjontvedt Dokken, proprietors of a general merchandise store. In 1926, E.M. and Carrie loaded Mick and his older brother, Elmore, into their Ford and drove to Nezperce, passing through Yellowstone National Park on the way. There, E.M. partnered with his brother-in-law, Henry Sundahl, in a farm implement dealership that became known as Dokken Implement Company.
Nezperce was an idyllic place to grow up in the 1930s. The creek through town overflowed its banks in the spring, an ideal venue for Mick’s “Huck Finn” rafting adventures with his buddies. He learned to swim in the Hronek Pond southwest of Nezperce long before the town had a swimming pool.
He was an enterprising lad. For free admittance to the movie theater, Mick played records on a hand cranked phonograph before the movies. He and his friends would collect empty liquor bottles around the Palace Dance Hall on Fifth and Pine streets after dances and sell back the bottles for five cents each to Prohibition era bootleggers. A nickel in those days was a fortune for a kid. Some of Mick’s enterprises landed him in trouble, like the time he and his friends dug a tunnel that allowed his mother’s chickens to escape like feathered POWs.
In high school, Mick met his partner-for-life, Marrilee Weeks, or “Mac” as he called her. As she told it, “The first time I saw him, he had just broken his collar bone in a football game. He was lying on the sidelines looking miserable and green as the grass.” When Mick was a senior, he asked Marrilee if he could take her home after the Baccalaureate Ceremony. Mick got along well with her father, Ed Weeks, but found her mother, Grace, a bit intimidating at first.
After graduating from Nezperce High School in 1941, Mick enrolled at the University of Idaho where he roomed with Don Baldus on Deakin Street near the railroad tracks in Moscow. To help pay for their schooling, they shoveled coal from railroad cars into the coal bins for the university’s physical plant. According to Mick, this made for some difficult but fulfilling days.
In the summer between his freshman and sophomore years at the U of I, Mick worked for the Clearwater National Forest as a lookout and smokechaser on Liz Butte. This lookout still stands and today serves as a Forest Service summer rental. He often reminisced about his time in the Forest Service — chasing smoke, working trail with a cantankerous old forester who quit speaking to Mick after the younger man jammed their two-man crosscut saw once too often, and sharing his sourdough pancakes with his “pet” chipmunks. One day, a chipmunk grew impatient for the finished hotcakes and nearly drowned in a crock of sourdough starter.
World War II cut Mick and Don’s college education short in February 1943 when they were drafted into the Army. Though the war took them in different directions, they remained lifelong friends. After basic training, they sent Mick to the University of California Los Angeles to study engineering. The accelerated curriculum was challenging but he loved it and enjoyed living in L.A. On their few days off, they went to the beach or to Hollywood, where everyone seemed happy to see a boy in uniform.
With the war raging in Europe, the Army pulled the plug on the program, sending Mick to join the newly formed 89th Chemical Mortar Battalion. After training, the 89th sailed for England on a troop ship that was so crowded that Mick could only go out on deck once or twice a day. He developed a lifelong aversion to tight places after being jammed into the bunks below decks for 10 days at sea.
He landed in Le Havre, France, in February of 1945. Supporting the 9th Infantry Division, the 89th fought its way northeast out of France, through Belgium and into Germany, experiencing heavy combat during the crossing of the Rhine River. By mid-March 1945, the 89th had reached the Elbe River, north of Berlin, where Mick witnessed firsthand the horrors of the Holocaust at a liberated SS concentration camp near Ludwigslust. V-E day was just days away — May 7,1945. Though a time of celebration for many, Mick’s unit returned to the U.S. to prepare to invade Japan. Thankfully, with Japan’s surrender, Mick got out of the Army and returned home after three years. He returned to Nezperce through Salt Lake City, where Marrilee attended nursing school at the Holy Cross Hospital. The head nurse came down to where Mick was waiting and told him, “If you marry Marrilee, you are going to ruin a great nursing career.”
The two ignored that advice. They married, April 21, 1946, on the Ed Weeks ranch at Gilbert, south of Orofino. Mick’s cousin, Carrol Sundahl, served as best man. Kay Robertson and Jackie Powel attended Marrilee. They borrowed Mick’s parents’ Studebaker and drove to Spokane for their “honeymoon.” The quotation marks from Marrilee’s diary notes likely represent the fact that Mick spent part of their time in Spokane at a raffle of Army surplus deuce-and-a-half trucks, which he hoped to use at Dokken Implement. Following the “honeymoon,” Mick worked for his father there. He did everything from sweeping the floors and pumping gas to changing tires and selling parts. On the home front, they wasted no time starting a family. Jim was born in Cottonwood in 1947, followed by Tom one year later.
On May 20, 1949, E.M. lost his battle with cancer. Mick stepped up as a business partner with his mom. Carrie handled the accounting, while Mick continued sweeping the floors, pumping gas, changing tires, ordering parts, managing staff, selling equipment and everything else that goes with running a farm implement business. He worked long hours, arriving early and staying late during harvest to help farmers bring in their crops. It wasn’t all hard work. Many winter hours found him playing gin rummy, penny a point, with his friends on the prairie. He never complained. Rather, he seemed to enjoy every aspect of the business.
The family continued to grow with third son, Terry in 1950, fourth son, Dave in 1954, and finally a girl, Marilyn born in 1957. Just prior to Marilyn’s birth, the family realized they needed more room, so they moved to the house at Sixth and Walnut, home for the rest of their days in Nezperce.
Over the years, Mick developed some strong friendships, both personal and professional. One of his friends was also his closest competitor — Garrett Likkel. Garrett managed Bell Motors, the local John Deere dealership located literally across the street. Both were members of St. John’s Lutheran Church. Their business “competition” was on unusually friendly terms. At one point, they even considered combining the two dealerships. One can imagine that the John Deere and International Harvester Corporations were not terribly excited about this, so they dropped the idea. In the end, they shared an equipment delivery truck with magnetic door signs that could be swapped to read “Bell Motors” or “Dokken Implement.”
Other close friends included Walt Torgerson the school superintendent and Dale Branson, a farmer and business associate. Walt, Dale and Mick’s families were almost mirror images of one another. Walt and Mick even filed a gold mining claim together, called the Chrisnmary Mine named for their daughters, Chris and Marilyn.
In 1990, Mick and Marrilee retired, sold their business, then built a house on the Lewiston Country Club Golf Course. There he enjoyed years of golf and cards with his friends, who called themselves “the Primers.” The couple also enjoyed traveling to Death Valley for winter golf and relaxation. They made regular trips to Hawaii to visit Marrilee’s sister, Phyllis and family. They made special trips to Germany and Thailand to visit their globe-trotting daughter, Marilyn and her husband, Colonel Dan Tarter. Mick always maintained that Dan was his favorite, not to mention his only, son-in-law.
In 2012, Mick took part in the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., an all-expense-paid recognition for military veterans of WWII. When they got back to Spokane, a reception of dozens of local school children thanked them for their service to the country, which greatly touched Mick.
In October 2019, he lost the love of his life to cancer. It was quite a blow. He soldiered on for another year-and-a-half with the loving support of his children, caregivers, friends, neighbors and in the end, hospice, for whom he was always grateful.
Mick was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Elmore. He is survived by his five children, Jim (Kay), Tom, Terry (Anne Black), Dave (Sue) and Marilyn (Dan) Tarter; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; niece, Mary (Joe) Hardin; and nephew, Danny Hawe.
Instead of flowers, please make donations in remembrance of Milton Dokken to Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston, WA, 99403. A celebration of life will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church at a date and time to be announced.