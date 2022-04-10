We’re diminished by the loss of a kind, gentle and talented man who blessed the lives of many. Milton “Gene” Morris went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the age of 89, after a battle with cancer.
Originally from Dodge City, Kan., he moved to Lewiston with his parents, Milton and Merle Morris, during World War II.
He was a long-time mechanic to include several years at McMonigle’s Chevy. He also still holds the speed record for the Lewiston Speedway. He laughed because it was 157 mph on the dirt track that was then paved the next year. He served as a combat engineer in the United States Army from 1953-56 and in the Idaho Army National Guard from 1957-92, retiring as a CWO4. He then continued to work for plumbing and well drilling companies in the valley for many years before retiring permanently to his own shop.
He left behind his wife of 64 years, Arliss; two sons, Brett (Shannon) and Lance; two sisters, Joy and Ruth; and five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. At his request, there will be no memorial service or other ceremonies. He will be missed, but many are better off for having known him.