Miles Richard Christenson of Lewiston, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, entered his heavenly home on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, after an ugly battle with COVID-19, at the age of 81, in Boise.
He was born at the family home in Eagle Bend, Minn., on April 14, 1939, and moved to the Newberg, Ore., area at the age of 2. He attended all of his school years there, graduating in the class of 1958. Miles was proud of the fact that they now have the fourth generation starting first grade at the same school in the same Newberg area (Dundee, Ore.)
He married Vernelle “Nell” Hamnes in Oregon City, Ore., in 1961 and loved to tell everyone that he had been happily married for 59 years. He entered the United States Army in 1962 and after basic training in Fort Ord, Calif., he and his wife were stationed in Vicenza, Italy, for nearly two years. Miles loved telling the stories of their time in Italy and the experiences they had there. After his military service, he worked as a fabricator-welder for most of his working years, where he learned to produce hazelnut harvesting equipment. During that time, he also moved to a farm with 10 acres of hazelnuts, where his children also learned the trade.
Miles’ favorite pastimes were fishing, hunting and sports of any kind and any time. He loved going camping with his kids and their families, especially with granddaughter, Brittany Christenson. He loved his DVR so he could watch ball games over and over when he could not physically attend.
Miles loved the Lord with all his heart and let everyone around him know it. He loved attending services at Orchards Community Church when he was able and became close friends with all those in his small Bible study group. His recent pastime was spending time in his recliner chair in prayer for all of his family. He was a gentle giant who was loved by all who knew him.
Miles leaves behind three children, Karen (David) Henry of Dundee, Ore., Michael (LaShon) Christenson of Hillsboro, Ore. and Brian (April) Christenson of Lewiston; sister, Kathy Christenson Emerson of Nampa; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Gladys Lane Christenson; brothers Wendellen, Lawrence and Donovan Christenson; and sister, Betty Christenson Kuhn.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A viewing will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 22, and a service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m.