Miles Ray Cox, 63, of Clarkston, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at his home in Clarkston.
He was born May 19, 1956, in Clarkston, to Carl Cox and Donna Harding Cox. He graduated from Asotin High School in the Class of 1975.
He worked at Clearwater Paper Corp. beginning in 1989 and retired in 2001. He married Lynn Cox on Dec. 6, 2002, in Las Vegas.
Miles was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge No. 3936. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping and black powder shooting.
Miles is survived by his spouse, Lynn, of Clarkston; daughter Milessa (Travis) Utter, of Newberg, Ore.; sister Sandy Bittle, of Clarkston; brothers Don and Cody Cox; stepsons Martin and Bradley Miller, both of Clarkston, and Nathon (Carly) Akin, of Lewiston; and grandsons Alex Mattoon, of Newberg, and Jordan Akin, of Lewiston.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother, Duane Cox.
A celebration of life is set for 11 a.m. March 2 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.