Mildred “Yvonne” Dickinson, 78, a beloved daughter, wife, mother, granny and friend, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, from health complications. She passed with her family by her side.
Yvonne was born Nov. 12, 1942, in Levelland, Texas, to Lloyd and Lorene Murphy. She fell in love with her best friend, Johnny Dickinson, who soon became her husband. They married at a young age on Jan. 7, 1956, and spent the next 65 years cherishing each other as they raised their family of five kids.
They moved around between Texas, California and Idaho before settling in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in 1991. She worked at Clarkston Care Center/Prestige for about 20 years before retiring. She enjoyed spending time with family, horse racing and sewing.
Yvonne is survived by her husband, Johnny Dickinson; daughters Paula (Roy) Mau of Asotin and Cathy (Ed) Fisbeck of Clarkston; sons, Johnny Ray Dickinson of Asotin, Jimmy (Brenda) Dickinson of Clarkston and Steve (Amber) Dickinson of Clarkston; grandkids, Tracy (Alan) Ross of Keller, Texas, Whitney Mau of Asotin, Curtis Fisbeck of Lewiston, Tiffany (Justin) Mattoon of Lewiston, Joy (Harold) Fulton of Saginaw, Texas, Brenda (Billy) Moen of Clarkston, Cory Dickinson of Lewiston, Annie Grieve of Lewiston, Drew (Stephanie) Dickinson of Lewiston, Chance and Travis Dickinson of Clarkston; 12 great-grandkids; three great-great-grandkids; as well as lots of family in Texas and friends.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Lloyd Murphy; mom and stepdad, Lorene and John Dickinson; brother, Royce Murphy; three grandkids and two great-great-grandkids.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 5, Living Heritage Church, 2534 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston.