Mildred Louise McDowell, 97, of Clarkston, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 18, 1922, in Texico, N.M., to Edwin L. and Mary E. (Moss) Kyle.
She graduated in 1941 from Union High School in Las Cruces, N.M., and in 1945, with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, from New Mexico College of Agriculture and Mechanic Arts.
Mildred and Ira H. McDowell were married Oct. 30, 1946, in Anthony, N.M. They lived in New Mexico, where they started their family and raised six children. The family moved to Clarkston in 1963. Ira passed away in 1977.
In 1969, she started working as an accountant at Washington State University in Pullman. She retired from there in 1989.
She was an active member of the Clarkston First Christian Church, beginning in 1963. She participated in choir, teaching, nursery and Women’s Christian Fellowship. After her retirement, she volunteered as a reading aid at Parkway Elementary School in Clarkston.
Mildred is survived by her children, Susan (Bill) Wilks, Shelley McDowell, Paul (Maggie) McDowell, Diane (Dennis) David; brother Homer Kyle; five grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ira; two sisters; two brother; son Richard C. McDowell; daughter Linda L. Boyle; and her beloved dog, Bebe.
A memorial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, 840 10th St., Clarkston. A reception will follow the service at the church.
She will be greatly missed by all.