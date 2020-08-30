Mildred L. Meserve, 99, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Spokane.
She was born Jan. 15, 1921, in Moscow, and was raised in Deary by her loving parents, Leslie and Carrie Mallory.
She graduated from the University of Idaho, where she met her future husband, Robert Meserve. They married March 21, 1942, in Moscow. When her husband left to fly P-51 Mustangs in Europe during World War II, Mildred taught school for 32 months in Elk River. Mildred and Bob lived in Louisiana, Texas, Ohio and California before Bob returned to the University of Idaho and finished his education. During Bob’s career, they lived in Deary and Kendrick; and Endicott, Rosalia and Darrington, Wash., where they retired before moving to Spokane.
Throughout her life, Mildred was always involved in her church, school and community and was a proud member of the DAR. She liked golfing, walking and telling stories, mostly exaggerated, but what Mildred loved the most was family.
She is survived by her four children, Bob Meserve, of Deary, Don (Tami) Meserve, of Spokane, Leslie Ann (Jim) Gunnels, of Rosalia, and Marie (Bruce) Meserve, of Greenacres, Wash.; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Walter; and her husband, Robert.
A private family service was held at the Elwood Cemetery near Deary. Cheney Funeral Chapel of Cheney, Wash., handled the arrangements.