Mildred Ellen ‘Millie’ Jones

A choir of angels welcomed Millie as she passed in her home surrounded by loved ones Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Remarkably, she celebrated her 101st birthday in August.

Mildred Ellen Michelbach was born Aug. 28, 1921, in Bynum, Mont., to John Frederick Michelbach and Minnie Kempf. Millie enjoyed farm life with her sisters Hilda, Barbara and Loraine. She attended high school in Choteau, Mont. Because her high school was so far from the farm, she worked for her board and room in town to attend Choteau High School, graduating in 1939.