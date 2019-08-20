Mildred Hansen, “Mid” to family and friends, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Boise.
She was born July 13, 1925, in Lewiston. Mid married Mike Hansen June 23, 1946, and they lived a happy life for 60 years together in Lewiston, Spokane and primarily Clarkston until Mike’s death in 2006. After his death, Mid moved to Boise to be near family.
She is survived by daughter MariLyn Williams and husband Joe, of Denver; granddaughter Kristina Brock and husband Gage, of Boise; and granddaughter Jennifer Ahart and husband Andy and great-grandchildren Taylor and Maddox, of Cypress, Texas. She was predeceased by her husband, Mike Hansen; daughter Diana Graves and infant son Terry Hansen.
Mid will be dearly missed by family, Boise neighbors and old friends in Clarkston.
At Mid’s request, there will be no funeral service.
Donations may be made to the Humane Society.