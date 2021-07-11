Mildred A. Geis, 80, of Keuterville, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston surrounded by her family.
Mildred was born Oct. 12, 1940, at Cottonwood, the daughter of Lawrence and Alice Rieman Forsman. She attended Cottonwood schools before marrying George Geis on Aug. 23, 1956, at Keuterville. They lived in Orofino for a short time before moving back to Keuterville where she has lived since. Mildred was a stay-at-home mom, raising their 11 children. George passed away in 2012.
Mildred was a member of the Holy Cross Parish in Keuterville and the Christian Mothers.
She enjoyed gardening, sewing, raising chickens and her cats. She also enjoyed spending time with her children and their families, especially during the holidays.
She is survived by her sons, Donnie of Cottonwood, Luke (Gina) of Keuterville, Jesse (Lynette Miller) of Keuterville, Mark (Marina) of Keuterville, Kevin (Trina) of Keuterville, Kenny (Chrissy Johnson) of Keuterville and Gary (Carrie) of Lewiston; her daughters, Judy (Nick Arnzen) of Keuterville, Sharon (Jeff) Blackmer of Grangeville, Jeanne (Dale) Stubbers of Winona and Sally (Jason) Brown of Moscow. She is also survived by 26 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, two infant children, her parents, two brothers, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild died earlier.
A visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday at Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville.
A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m., Thursday followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Parish in Keuterville. Burial will follow at the Keuterville Cemetery. Please join the family after the graveside service at the Keuterville Hall.
The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Parish in Keuterville.
Condolence to the family may be made at blackmerfuneralhome.com.