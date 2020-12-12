Milan E. Miller passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, at his home in Lewiston.
He was born Aug. 1, 1940, to Volney and Fern Miller at home on Texas Ridge, Idaho, (near Deary). He attended his first years of school in a one-room schoolhouse on Texas Ridge. He always loved to learn and absorbed what the older grades were being taught. The family moved to Lewiston in 1948, where he graduated from Lewiston High School in 1958. After he graduated, he joined the U.S. Army. Upon returning home, he worked at Potlatch Forest Inc. for a short time. He married Vickie Harrison Dec. 24, 1961. Two children were born to them, Michael and Leeann. Milan and Vickie later divorced.
He graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in electrical engineering and later attained a degree from the UI law school.
He married Sharon Whitcomb Oct. 19, 1985, in Anchorage, Alaska, bringing stepchildren Mark and Denise Gamet into the family.
Milan was at one time a beekeeper, tending six hives and producing 500 pounds of honey. His ambitions included gardening, winemaking, geneology and building computers.
His daughter, Leeann, shared these memories: “My Dad was 80 years old and a four-time cancer survivor. Milan Miller, you were the smartest, strongest person I have known. I often went to you for advice, to help me with my homework (when I was in school) and most recently to have the best intellectual converstaions ever. You always had a recliner chair and read two or three newspapers daily. I already miss you and am so lucky that we got to build the relationship that we did.”
Milan was preceded in death by his parents, Volney and Fern Miller.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his children, Michael (Juanita) Miller and Leeann (Eddy) Ragasa; stepchildren, Mark (Gina) Gamet and Denise (Kenny) Williams; six grandchildren; siblings Marla Courtney, Bonnie (Keith) Dusky and Jim (Kathy) Miller.
At his request, no service will be held.