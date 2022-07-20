Mikel Kinnick

In loving memory of Mikel Kinnick, 62, of Kooskia, who passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, Mont. Arrangements were made by Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

The family will be laying Mikel’s ashes, by his wishes, next to his parents at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Tahoe Cemetery. No services will be held.