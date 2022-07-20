In loving memory of Mikel Kinnick, 62, of Kooskia, who passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, Mont. Arrangements were made by Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
The family will be laying Mikel’s ashes, by his wishes, next to his parents at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Tahoe Cemetery. No services will be held.
Mikel was born Dec. 4, 1959, to Ralph and Violet (Baldwin) Kinnick. He grew up on Tahoe Ridge throughout his childhood, graduating from Clearwater Valley High School in 1979. Mikel enlisted in the Navy shortly after graduation. He saw different parts of the world. He served in the Navy for more than 22 years, until finally officially retiring in 2012, with high honors and medals.
Mikel came back home in 2012 to live on the Kinnick homestead on Too Kush Road, until his death. He was loved by many, will truly be missed and he was always there with a helping hand to anyone.
Mikel had numerous nieces, nephews and greats; he had made some good memories with some of them. I’m sure they could tell a story on him.
Mikel loved the outdoors and loved to fish and hunt. In his youngers years, he liked to walk his trap lines. He was taught well by his older brothers, following in their footsteps.
Those who preceeded him in death were his parents and three sisters, Nancy, Sharon Kinnick and Donna Graber.
Mikel is survived by his two brothers, Lewis (Robin) Kinnick, of Fernley, Nev., and Gary (Sherry) Kinnick, of Harpster; a sister, Karen (Lonnie) Smith, of Kooskia; brother-in-law Dale Graber, of Lewiston; and a daughter, Makala Kinnick, of Bay Minette, Ala.