Mike Altman, 60, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at home due to muscular dystrophy.
Mike was born Aug. 18, 1961, in Council, Idaho, to Robert Altman and Vera Poe. He received his GED and lived and worked all over the great state of Idaho. He married Beverly Albert in August 1987; they later divorced.
Mike served short-term in the U.S. Army and was medically discharged because of being deaf. He was a Jaycee member out of Grangeville, involved in transporting residents to their appointments. He enjoyed driving his semitruck even though he rolled them a few times.
He is survived by sons John (Jessica) Altman, Louis M. Altman and Patrick J. Altman, all of Lewiston; brothers Robert (Lona) Altman and Ricky (Karla) Altman, both of Council, Idaho, Cody (Bubs) Johnson, of Weiser, Idaho, and Scott (Teresa) Blewett, of Kooskia; sisters Patty (Gary) Seay, of Weiser, Katrina (Tim) Chase, of Homer, Alaska, Donna Farrington, of Thompson Falls, Mont., Barbara (James) Dotson, of Kooskia, Selena (Ron) Kellar and Maryanne (Gordon) Wilkerson, both of Cambridge, Idaho, Angela Lakey, of Emmett, Idaho, and Diana (Rox) Rigby, of Siletz, Ore; and tons and tons of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, plus his five pride-and-joy grandchildren.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Robert Aiken; mother Vera Aiken; and brothers Kenneth and Martin Altman and Christopher Farrington.
All services will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home. A covered-dish meal will follow at the Lewiston Community Center.
You may sign the online guestbook at vassar-rawls.com.