Mike “Boss Frog” Glover

Michael E. Glover, 64, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at St. Charles Hospital, in Redmond, Ore.
He was born Oct. 10, 1955, to Earl and Clara (Shelley) Glover, in Colorado Springs, Colo. He was a 1974 graduate of Simla High School in Simla, Colo. He married Ellen W. Soisson on April 25, 1981, and together they had four children and later divorced. He then married Heather M. Clark on July 21, 2001, and gained another daughter.
Mike loved to entertain and with this passion he started a band in the early ‘90s called Midnight Highway. After a couple years with the band, he decided to go a different route and started Kroaker Karoake and was forever known as “Boss Frog.” He continued his love of entertaining with his karoake business by opening the Villa Tavern in 2001, which became known as Boss Frog’s House of Ugly. He then closed the Villa in 2009 and decided it was time to just travel and see some sights. Mike will be missed by everyone who knew him, and his infectious laugh will never be forgotten.
Mike is survived by his wife of 18 years, Heather, of Lewiston; five children, Cassandra (Joel) McNutt of Lewiston, Anthony Glover of Denver, Racheal (Scott) Dodson of Redmond, Ore., Krista Graham of Seattle and Theresa Glover of Castle Rock, Colo.; eight grandchildren, Emily, Hannah, Braxton, Makayla, Evan, Jacqueline, Kambri and last but not least, Poppy’s favorite redhead, Jaelyn; five sisters, Debra, Dena, Donna, Dana and Dora; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Denise; niece Danielle; and several aunts and uncles.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 29 at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A graveside service at Normal Hill Cemetery will follow.