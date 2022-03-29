Mika Lauretta Cothren

Mika L. Cothren, 40, passed away unexpectedly because of complications associated with migraine headaches.
She was born Aug. 23, 1981, in Jacksonville, Ark., the daughter of Mike and Ethel “Lottie” (Hirrill) Cothren. Mika graduated from Vilonia High School, class of 1999. Following graduation, she married Curtis Fisbeck in April 2000. They divorced in 2020, and during their marriage they had four daughters together: Christin (20), Madison (18), Callie (14), and Makenna (12).
Shortly after moving to Clarkston in 2008, Mika started working for Clearwater Paper. She held multiple positions throughout her career, most recent as system analyst.
Mika had a love for many things: her children, her bulldogs, the Razorbacks, cooking and going on hot rod tours with her dad.
After her divorce, Mika met her soulmate, fiance Steve Farrell. They enjoyed these last two years on many adventures traveling and making their own memories. They were set to wed June 5, 2022.
Mika is survived by her parents; sisters Stacy M. Compton, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Shannon M. Aldridge, of Houston; her four daughters; her fiance; nieces Shaylee Schafer, Peyton Aldridge and Sophie Compton; and nephew Colt Aldridge.
A celebration of life will be held 2-4 p.m. Wednesday at Groundworks Brewing, Lewiston. To those who wish to remember Mika: in lieu of flowers and gifts, we will be setting up a trust for her four daughters. We kindly ask that any donations you wish to make be considered after the trust has been established.