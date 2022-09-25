Mickey Ryan Hewitt passed away peacefully in his sleep the night of Sept. 15, 2022. He was the very best son, father, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.
After graduating from Lewiston senior high school in 1998, he attended Maui Community College then on to University of Idaho. He then moved to Orlando, Fla., with his young family and became a realtor, which he loved very much.
Mickey moved to Bend, Ore., in 2014 to further his career in real estate, which is where he met his fiance, Nicole. With his passion for real estate, he made the decision to invest in a home inspection company in Phoenix. Mickey had many interests and was passionate about life. He loved sports. Since kindergarten, football was his most favorite. He will forever be remembered for his amazing sense of humor and generous heart.
Survivors include father Jim Hewitt (Tammy) of Peck; mother Cindy Eldridge (Doug) of the open road; fiance Nicole; daughter Audrey; sister Jami (Joe); nephew Zachary; bonus sister Barbie (Bill). He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Donations may be sent in Mickey’s honor to your local humane society. Please join us at 1 p.m., Oct. 8, at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in the seaport room, 621 21st St., Lewiston, ID 83501, to share memories of Mickey’s life.
What comforts our family most is knowing that he is in the arms of Jesus and with others he dearly loved. We know we will see him again.