Mickey Ryan Hewitt

Mickey Ryan Hewitt passed away peacefully in his sleep the night of Sept. 15, 2022. He was the very best son, father, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

After graduating from Lewiston senior high school in 1998, he attended Maui Community College then on to University of Idaho. He then moved to Orlando, Fla., with his young family and became a realtor, which he loved very much.