Michelle “Shelly” Rae Knittel, born Aug. 7, 1960, died of natural causes Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Lewiston. She was surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born, raised and spent all her life raising her children in Washington and Idaho. When she wasn’t a homemaker, she worked as a server, in retail and customer service. Shelly especially loved her job working at Lewiston’s Black Sheep Sporting Goods with her husband and youngest daughter. Shelly met her husband, Allen Knittel, when they were 5 and 6 years old. Right away they knew it was love. They were reunited in 1988, never having fallen out of love. They were married Oct. 24, 1989, and raised their six children together.
Some of Shelly’s favorite social activities included playing on various local dart leagues, karaoke and spending time with family and friends. She loved to laugh and always kept her hands busy by crafting, doing puzzles and playing computer games. Shelly attended Rogers High School in Spokane from 1974 to 1978, and graduated from Clarkston High School in 1978.
She is survived by her husband, Allen Knittel, of Culdesac; her six children, Cory Grogan and wife Sheila, of Springfield, Ore., Sarah Bryson, of Eugene, Ore., Matt Bryson and wife Terah, of Spokane Valley, Wash., Chris Bryson, of Spokane, Allen Grogan, of Lewiston, and Sierra Knittel and significant other Joshua Sherwin, of Lewiston; her four grandchildren, Ashton, Kyleah, Avonlea and William Jack; her siblings, Tracy, Van, Patty and Vicky; her father, Gervin Sr.; and many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Judy Grogan (nee Christiansen); maternal grandparents Ella and Russ Bratton; paternal grandparents Wyoma and Harold Grogan; and her uncle, Gary Christiansen.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. June 20 with a location to be determined. It will be a potluck. A GoFundMe has been set up in lieu of flowers.