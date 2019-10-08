Michelle Renee Dygert-Smith

Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High 59F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.