Michelle Renee Dygert-Smith, 53, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Kingman, Ariz., after a hard-fought four-year battle with cancer.
She was born Nov. 9, 1965, in Lewiston and raised in Juliaetta.
She is survived by her husband, Denny Smith, of Kingman, Ariz.; her “son,” Dustin, of Bullhead City, Ariz.; father Raymond E. Dygert, of Juliaetta; stepmom Theo Dygert, of Juliaetta; brother Steven (Gail) Dygert, of Lewiston; stepsister Shawna Ray, of Kelso, Wash.; stepbrother Richard Ray Jr., of Aberdeen, Wash.; daughter Kylie Sharp, of Longview, Wash.; grandson Zachary, of Longview, Wash.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Her brother, Raymond “Geno” Dygert, and her mother, Suzette Moody, preceded her in death.
There will be a graveside service at a later date.