Michelle Rae Armstrong, 49, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Lewiston.
She was born in Quonset Point, R.I., to Pete and Janie Peterson. She grew up in many states, including Florida, California, Hawaii and Washington, because of her father’s military service.
Michelle married Doug Armstrong on July 20, 1996, in Pierce, Colo. The marriage ended in 2007. She lived in Kennewick for several years, where she was active in the Calvary Chapel Church. She formed many lasting friendships there.
In 2008, Michelle moved to Lewiston and lived with her mother, Janie, until her death. Her membership in the Living Word Missionary Baptist Church was an enduring source of joy and support to her.
At age 16, Michelle sustained a severe head injury in a car accident resulting in a lifetime of physical challenges. Her determination to live her life fully, despite her disabilities, and her deep faith in the Lord defined her. This determination led her on many adventures, including skydiving, motorcycle trips with Bikers for Christ, a church mission trip to Honduras and international travel to Bulgaria and Jerusalem. She worked hard to become a certified scuba diver, an accomplishment she was very proud of, and she went on diving trips to Bonaire and Cozumel with her dear friend and traveling companion, Chris Kramer, who shared many adventures with her.
Michelle was an inspiration to those who knew her. She was precious to many who will never forget her bright light, beautiful smile and free spirit.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence (Pete) Peterson. She is survived by her mother, Janie Peterson, of Lewiston, and siblings Patty (Bob) Reggear, of Orofino; Greg (Sandra) Koppang, of St. Maries; Diann (Rob) Ward, of Corvallis, Mont.; Steve (Laurie) Koppang, of Bonners Ferry, Idaho; and Yvonne (Greg) Thomas, of Bend, Ore.; numerous nieces and nephews; and many loving friends.
A memorial service will be held in Lewiston at a later date.