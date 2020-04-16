Michelle Lea Katzenberger passed away in the comfort of her home and her caregivers Sunday morning, March 15, 2020.
She was born March 24, 1975, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston, to Linda Smith Katzenberger and Keith Katzenberger. Michelle is survived by her parents, Keith and Darla Katzenberger, her brother, Dustin Katzenberger, her favorite rock ’n’ roll band singer, all of Lewiston; and her mother, Linda VanTine, of Clarkston. Also surviving is Michelle’s extended family, grandmother Joan Smith, her aunt, Teresa Cassezza, cousins Alicia, Jared and Justin Cassezza, all of Clarkston. The Katzenberger family members surviving her are: her aunt, Marie Katzenberger Green, of Rochester, Wash., and Marie’s sons, Kirk, of Reno, Nev., and Steve, Dan and Eric Green, of the Olympia area; uncle Don and Lillian Katzenberger and their children, Doug, of Clarkston, and Rianne and Mark Becker, of Gold Beach, Ore.; and cousins Monte C., Marie E. and Melissa Katzenberger. Another uncle in her life was Monte Katzenberger and his wife, Julie, of Caldwell; their children, Denny, John, Andrew, Joe, Alex, Christina, Angela, Laura and Jesse. Michelle has many second cousins in the valley and surrounding area. She lived at her residence in the Heights for three and a half years.
Preceding Michelle in death were her great-grandparents, Clarence and Lottie Watson, grandfather Virgil Smith, grandparents Vincent “Doc” and Dorothy Katzenberger, and uncles Richard and Kent Katzenberger.
Two months after her birth, she was baptized at Holy Family Catholic Church witnessed by Mike and Chris Johnson. Michelle was accepted at a very young age into the Child Development Center in Lewiston, then later to McSorley Elementary. After moving to Clarkston, she attended Parkway Elementary and completed her education at Asotin High School in 1996.
In Michelle’s lifetime, she endured many serious health issues, including heart conditions that complicated health care decisions. There was incredible compassion and dedication by the professionals at the Seattle Children’s Hospital, Sacred Heart of Spokane, our local health care facilities, especially Dr. John Rusche and Elite Hospice. Her numerous caregivers at Community Living repeatedly rallied for Michelle in times of need and enjoyed her antics and humor when she was at her best. Last, I would like to congratulate the valley community for their tolerance, understanding and support for Michelle and all of her activities. She has left her mark and will be missed.
Michelle had a very active lifestyle. She attended many country music concerts and was given memorabilia from the performers, earned medals from Special Olympics and was a NASCAR fan of Jeff Gordon number “Two Four.” She was a fan of the movie “E.T.” and collected many posters and collectable toys.
The Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick was administered at Sacred Heart in October of last year and again a few days before her death by Fr. Brad Neely of All Saints Lewiston. This was to ensure her entry into Heaven so she could be with family, friend Mandy Holzmiller and her cat, Smitty.
Remember Michelle’s rules: Ice cream is OK for supper, an ice cube down the shirt is a show of affection and complimenting friends and strangers at any moment is encouraged. She taught us well.
Because of the current public situation, Michelle’s service will be held at a later date.
Cremation services were assigned to Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston.