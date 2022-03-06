Micheal Kent Bare

Mike passed away Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Lewiston. Mike was born May 27, 1946, in Lewiston to Robert Raymond Bare and Eula Pauline McQueen (Fouse) Bare.
Raised in Lewiston, Mike graduated from Lewiston High School and attended Lewis-Clark State College. He then ventured out of the valley to reside in Seattle, then an U.S. Army enlistment including a tour in Vietnam.
After discharge from the Army, Mike and his family resided in Los Angeles. After concluding L.A. was not a good fit, Mike and family moved back to Lewiston to stay.
Mike married Linda Austin, and one son was born to this union.
Later he married Ann Gibbins.
Mike is survived by his wife, Ann; son Micheal Ray Bare (Joyce); sister Orva Jean Young; grandsons Robert Bare (Tamaryn) and Sean Bare; great-grandson Grayson Bare; one stepgrand-daughter, two stepgrandsons, three stepgreat-grandsons and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom he cherished.
Preceding him in death were his parents, brothers Don Fouse, Rex Fouse and Terry Fouse; sister Patsy Burkett; and a step grandson.
Services will be at 1 p.m. March 14 at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home in Lewiston.