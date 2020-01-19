Michael William Smith, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away and went to be with Jesus on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at his home in Anatone at the age of 70, surrounded by his loving family.
Michael was born Aug. 23, 1949, in Salem, Ore. He is survived by his wife, Gail Smith, of Anatone; his daughter, Tawnya Wyman, of Bend, Ore.; his son, Travis Smith, and his wife, Amy, of Pomeroy; and his grandchildren, Skylar Smith, Emily Wyman, Sydney Smith and Maggie Wyman. He is also survived by his brothers, Dennis Smith, and wife Karen, of Beaverton, Ore.; Pat Smith and his wife, Kim, of Newport, Ore.; and Danny Smith and his wife, Jeannie, of Eugene, Ore.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Harlan and Betty Smith.
There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 230 N.E. Ninth St., Bend, Ore. Farnstrom Mortuary of Independence, Ore., is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left at FarnstromMortuary.com.