Michael William Anderson was born Oct. 3, 1961, and passed Monday, April 26, 2021.
My dad was always smiling and looking at the bright side of things. He loved his dog, to ride his bike around town and fix things around the house. But mostly, he enjoyed joking around and giving everyone a hard time. It’s how we’ve bonded. He knew how to find joy, and made sure there were a few “mud ducks” around.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy. He is survived by his daughters, Amanda Gustafson (Johnston) and Stormy Farrar; his brothers, Tony and Robert Leffler; and numerous grandchildren and nephews.
We didn’t get to know you for a long time, but the love we share will last a lifetime. I love you, Dad. #worldsbestfarter