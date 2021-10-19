Michael T. Devin

Mike Devin passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
He was born Feb. 10, 1964, to Jim Salisbury and Eddy Devin in Sonoma, Calif., and later adopted by his forever-dad, Stan Devin. The family moved to Grangeville in 1966 to be closer to extended family.
Through the years, Mike was able to hone his skills as a welder/fabricator. He was gifted and very talented at his trade that became his passion. At the time of his passing, he worked at Kash Ca Inc. as a supervisor. Mike was the ultimate “throttle jockey.” The faster it went, the better he liked it. Mike was a two-season person, boating in the summer, sledding in the winter.
After high school, Mike married Teresa Gilmore, who gave birth to his first daughter, Karen. The marriage later ended in divorce. Mike then had a long-term relationship with Barb Ross, which produced his second daughter, Hailey. In 2019, Mike met and married his best friend and soulmate, Diana Downs Devin. In the short time they had together, they enjoyed weekend boating trips with family and friends, camping and spoiling their fur baby, Dozer.
Mike was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Frank and Lee Lantz; paternal grandparents, Ira and Oleta Devin; dad, Stan Devin; mother, Eddy Devin; father, Jim Salisbury and stepbrother, Carl Salisbury. He is survived by his wife, Diana Devin; daughters, Karen Richards and Hailey Devin; sister Beth Keeler; nephew Jesse Keeler and niece Cori Keeler.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 30 at the Mount Idaho Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be held following the service at the Idaho County Veterans Center at 318 E. Main St. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the veterans center. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.