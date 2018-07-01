Michael Sargent, 73, left us Monday, June 25, 2018, due to complications from cancer. It was a quick and courageous fight of only two months from diagnosis to his passing.
Mike was born April 11, 1945, in Oneonta, N.Y., to Jennie Blanchard Simeone and Anthony Simeone, who was killed in an accident when Mike was an infant. His mother married Warren Sargent, who promptly adopted Mike, and he also became a Sargent. They added twin girls to the family, Linda and Donna, becoming a family of five growing up in Sidney, N.Y.
Mike worked and played hard in his years in Sidney, N.Y., delivering milk, working at the grocer's, trapping and hunting, his involvement in Boy Scouts (he became an Eagle Scout), wrestling, football, his love of cars, and graduating from high school in 1963. According to his childhood friends, he was able to use his gift of gab and persuasion to his and their advantage. His unique sense of humor and ability to tell a story lasted his entire life.
He started college at Broome Tech, but this was the Vietnam era and he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He spent eight years in the service, being stationed first at Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi and then at Nellis AFB in Las Vegas as part of the combat support group working on the F-111 planes. He spent time in Vietnam, advancing to Sgt. Sargent.
While in Las Vegas, he worked part time at the local Pizza Hut restaurant. When he was discharged in 1972, Mike accepted an area manager position with Pizza Hut in New Hampshire. From there he was promoted to district manager in Pennsylvania. It was at this time the home office in Wichita, Kan., sent out their training specialist, Sheri Sterba, to set up offices in Pennsylvania. Three months later, a billboard in front of the home office had the message "Sheri I love you, will you marry me? Mike." The responding billboard said, "Yes, if you promise to love, honor, and cook." They married in October 1975 and moved to Mike's next assignment, in Kansas City, Kan. Then followed a transfer to Las Vegas, where in 1977 Shane was born.
It was during this time in Las Vegas that Mike became very involved in off-road racing and drove in many desert races, including the Mint 400. They transferred to the Seattle area in 1981, and in 1982 Michael was born to complete the family.
Moves followed, first to Massachusetts, then New York, Clarkston, California and finally back to Clarkston for the last 27 years, where he eventually left restaurant management and spent his working days until retirement at Potlatch Corp.
Mike was a hard worker, a good friend to many, and a terrific father who put his family first. He enjoyed boating, camping, hockey (as he had played on a semipro team in Las Vegas), NASCAR and football. When Michael was into motorcycle racing, dad was there for all events. He was Shane's biggest fan and proud of everything both boys accomplished. His love of animals had us adopting many dogs. Bitsy, his favorite, passed the same day that he did, and we know she was waiting at the gate for Mike.
Mike is survived by wife, Sheri; sons Shane and Michael (Roseann); and the light of his world, his new grandson, Owen Michael, all in Clarkston. Also surviving him are his sisters, Donna Peck (Ray Davis) of Phoenix, Linda Nastri (Joe) of Syracuse, N.Y.; and sister-in-law Toni Strickland of Wichita. He also was blessed by his nieces and nephews, and many wonderful friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Jennie and Warren Sargent.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Family Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston, with a luncheon following. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lewis-Clark Special Olympics, Holy Family Church or School or a charity of your choice. Memorials can be sent to the church office at 1102 Chestnut St.
Merchant Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the online guest book at www.merchantfuneralhome.com.