Michael “Red” Payne Warwick passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and began his eternal life in heaven.
He was born to Marion and Gladys Warwick on April 11, 1947, in Whittier, Calif. In 1965, he graduated from Rubidoux High School in California. He married the love of his life, Frances Loretta Pruitt, Nov. 6, 1965. Shortly before their union, Mike and Fran both became born-again Christians at a revival meeting held at First Missionary Baptist Church in Bloomington, Calif. He was ordained to the position of a deacon, and he always had a love for God’s Word, which he read often and quoted daily.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1967 and trained as an infantry soldier, serving in Korea and running night ambush patrols along the DMZ until his ETS in 1968 at the rank of sergeant E-5. He worked at a steel mill in Fontana, Calif., and learned the trade of masonry — a trade that lasted his life, until he retired from it in 2009. He also worked as a professional cowhand on many ranches and was an underground miner.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Loretta Warwick, married 55 years; daughter Rachel Jean Fisher (Rick); son Michael Justin Warwick (Ivy); 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; as well as his sister, Sharon Wolfe (Merle), and his brother, Donald Warwick. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Phillip Warwick (Barbara).
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at New Spring Missionary Baptist Church in Lewiston.