Michael Raspone Jr.

Michael Raspone Jr., 82, of Lewiston, was born Oct. 4, 1940, and passed away Dec. 30, 2022, at his Lewiston home.

He was born to Michael Raspone and Theresa Raspone (Greco) and was the second youngest of six children: John, Paul, Gracie, Angie Heuett and Joseph Raspone.