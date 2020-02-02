Michael R. Zeimantz Sr. passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the age of 82.
He was born April 26, 1937, in Reardon, Wash., to Richard and Jeanette Valiquette Zeimantz. He grew up in various communities throughout the Northwest, including Genesee, Rosalia, Wash., Joseph, Ore., and Sunnyside, Wash.
While attending sixth grade in Sunnyside, he met Veronica Bonny, the love of his life. They were married 60 years and lived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley for more than 56 years. Mike worked for NCR and AT&T for 35 years, servicing and maintaining cash registers and scanners at large chain grocery stores and banks throughout the L-C Valley and surrounding region. Mike had three siblings, Don, Judy and Lynn.
Mike loved all things outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed flying small aircraft, snowmobiling, camping, traveling, riding ATVs and the rich history of the Pacific Northwest. As a child and young man, he enjoyed horseback riding and pack trips into the Washington, Oregon and Idaho wilderness. He loved sharing these passions with his children, grandchildren, family and close friends. He was not much of a sports fan, but he did attend relatives’ sporting events and the NAIA World Series, as those things were a passion of Veronica’s.
He was a member of Holy Family Parish for more than 50 years. He was active with 4-H and FFA, and he was on the Asotin County Fair Sales Committee. Some of his favorite memories were taking his grandchildren and children hunting and fishing. He also loved carving pumpkins, getting the family Christmas tree, and teaching the finer aspects of all things outdoors.
He is survived by his children, Connie (Brad) Collier, Terry (Mike) Goldbach, Catherine (John) Mannschreck, Michael R. Zeimantz Jr., Patrick (Kara) Zeimantz, Jacqueline (Scott) Wagner and Mark Zeimantz; grandchildren Chad (Kelsi) Collier, Katie (Dustin) Combs, Markus and Christian Goldbach, Will (Diana) and Maureen Mannschreck, Hayden and Shae Zeimantz, James and Jessica Zeimantz, Michael (Jamie), Matthew, Alli and Ben Wagner, Mekenzie and Peyten Ely, Quentin Zeimantz, Casey (Taelor) Zeimantz, Victoria (Ryan) Kaufman and Matthew Zeimantz; great-grandchildren Ryann and Ryle Combs, Emery and Quinn Collier, Zoeigh and Bentley Zeimantz, Lainey and Adeline Wagner, and Brynlee Magnuson; brother Don (Fran) Zeimantz; and sister Lynn (Gary) Conner. Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Veronica; his sister, Judy (Buzz) Marker; and his parents.
A celebration of his life will be held Feb. 15, with a rosary recited at 10:30 a.m., and a Mass celebrated at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. A reception will follow at the Quality Inn in Clarkston.
Memorial donations may be made to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center Philanthropy, Mail Stop, J5-200, Seattle, WA 98109; or Elite Hospice, 1370 Bridge St., Clarkston, WA 99403.
Thank you to Dr. Seeber, Marsha with Elite Hospice and the staff at Riverview Residential for the exceptional care they provided Dad.