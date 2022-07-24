Michael R. Lane

Michael R. Lane, 71, a former resident of Lewiston and the Kooskia-Kamiah area, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at his home in Corvallis, Mont.

A graveside service is planned at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, at Riverside Cemetery in Orofino, with Pastor Shane Endicott of the Orofino Nazarene Church officiating.