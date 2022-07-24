Michael R. Lane, 71, a former resident of Lewiston and the Kooskia-Kamiah area, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at his home in Corvallis, Mont.
A graveside service is planned at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, at Riverside Cemetery in Orofino, with Pastor Shane Endicott of the Orofino Nazarene Church officiating.
Michael Ralph Lane was born May 31, 1951, in Lewiston, to William E. and Lucille Hayes Lane. He spent many of his younger years in the Kooskia area and started working with his grandmother, Georgia Rutter, at the Western Café in Kooskia when he was about 12.
Michael spent his early years living in Lewiston, before moving upriver. After leaving Idaho in the late 1970s, he lived for many years in Portland, before moving to The Dalles, Ore., to be nearer his brother Bill, sister Cindy and his mother. After retiring, Michael moved to Corvallis, to be nearer his sister Tracie and her family. His family was an important part of his life.
As an adult, Michael worked as a cook, a bank teller and in retail sales. He had a secondary career/hobby as a designer of elaborate cakes and sugar confections. He enjoyed anything artistic, including painting, sculpting and needlework.
Michael was both religious and opinionated. That led to his explorig many different churches, but he always held to his faith, which led to some spirited debates.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Bill Lane and Lucille Virgil.
Michael is survived by four sisters and five brothers: Tracie Collins, of Corvallis.; Cindy Miller, of The Dalles.; Melonie Roberta Rohn-Jordan, of Burien, Wash.; and Sandra Lee, of Lewiston; William Lane, of Kamiah; Clifford Heminger, of Vancouver, Wash.; Jerry Lane, of Clarkston; John Lane, of Lewiston; and Charles Lane, of Kettle Falls, Wash.; and many nieces and nephews, who cared deeply for him.