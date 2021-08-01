Michael Patrick Cusick passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.
Mike was born on Dec. 22, 1958, in Bend, Ore., to James and Renee Cusick. He moved with his family to Lewiston at the age of 5 years old when his father started Jim Cusick Motors. He attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, Jenifer Junior High School and graduated in 1977 from Lewiston High School. Mike worked at Lewis-Clark Paper until 1980, when he went to work for Potlatch Forests Inc., which later became Clearwater Paper. He worked there for 38 years, and most of those years he was a turbine operator. Mike took a lot of pride in his job. He retired in 2018.
Mike enjoyed the outdoors. He had a passion for snow skiing and traveled to many ski resorts. Mike also loved whitewater rafting, and was proud to guide many a trip on the rivers.
He had a close bond with several of his childhood friends, classmates and Jayden, which could never be broken. Many memories were made from those bonds that will forever be cherished. The outpouring of love and support are overwhelming and very much appreciated.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, James; mother Renee; brother James Joseph Junior; and brother-in-law Patrick Flanagan. He is survived by his brother, Kevin (Brenda) Cusick; sister Carolyn Flanagan; sister Susan (Don) Harris; sister Celeste Osborne; and brother Tom (Jill) Cusick. Mike also has several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service is set for 11 a.m. Aug. 7 at All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston. Burial will follow at Normal Hill Cemetery.