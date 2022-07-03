There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone, their light remains.
Michael Oley Sharp Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, June 12, 2022. We are so blessed to know that he is encircled in the arms of Our Savior, Jesus Christ. Mike was born March 9, 1948, in Baltimore to Pearl Maxine and Oley Marion Sharp.
Mike proudly served in the United States Air Force and attained the grade of Master Sergeant. He retired in 1986 while living in Great Falls, Mont., where he met and married his wife of 36 years, Jan Childs Sharp. Mike and Jan moved to Moscow in the late 1980s, where Mike worked in cabinet sales and design.
Mike could always be heard bragging about his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids, whom he loved dearly. He was known to his family as a true patriot who had a great love for God and country. His dedication and love for his wife and family will resonate for years to come.
Mike cherished spending time with his wife and their two Yorkshire terriers, Faith and Hope. He enjoyed being outdoors, watching football, eating fine food and following politics.
Mike is survived by his beloved wife Jan, his sisters Linda and Debra, his daughter Chantal and his stepchildren Frank and Laura. Mike had eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held.
Short’s Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.