Michael Ocampo of Lewiston passed in peace Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at age 71, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Kaunakakai, Moloka’i, Hawaii. Michael is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cindy Ocampo; daughters Jamie-Marie Ocampo-Guel (Gabriel) and Kristi Ocampo-Henry (LeeJay), and his siblings, John, Grace, Maria, Bettygene, Mildred, Linda, Rose and Monique. He so loved and enjoyed his grandchildren, Braeden “Ikaika” Wilson, Jaesa Guel, Aviana Guel, Gia Guel, Miqui Guel, TeeJay Henry, Alleswalla Henry and Sequoiah Henry. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Eligio Ocampo and Mary Kapuni Ocampo, brother Charles Ocampo and sister Adele Lee.
Services and final resting place will be on the island of Moloka’i in Hawaii at a later date.