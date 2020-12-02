Michael “Mike” Joseph Penney (We-at-mus-ta-ka-kite), 72, of Lapwai, passed away surrounded by his family, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at his home in Lapwai. He was born Dec. 19, 1947, in Lewiston to Priscilla Pinkham and Frank Penney Sr.
On Dec. 3, 1966, Michael married Delores White in Cha-week-ta. They had one daughter, Michelle Rae Penney, born in 1966 in Lewiston.
Michael graduated from Lapwai High School in 1966. In 1967, he and his family moved to Salinas, Calif., where he attended Hartnell Junior College. In 1969, he received his Associate of Arts degree in electronics from Hartnell. In 1972, he graduated from the University of Idaho, with a Bachelor of Science degree in social work with a minor in science. His junior and senior years, he was on the dean’s list and was the president of the Native American Student Association at U of I. In 1974, he earned his master’s degree in business administration also from U of I.
In 1975, Michael moved back to Lapwai where he worked for the Nez Perce Tribe in numerous positions, including firefighter crew boss (’69-70), economic development planner (’75-80), planning manager (’86-88), administrative manager (’89-92), forestry and limestone manager (’92-97) and executive director (’97-04). He was employee of the year in 1989, received the Eagle award for his work on the establishment of the new BIA office building, honored with the Idaho rural practitioner award for his dedication and commitment toward developing the Nez Perce Tribe as forest products manager, and manager of the year award in 2003. He helped establish economic development planning function on the Nez Perce Reservation and the economic development document (OEDP), which set the economic development strategy for the Nez Perce Tribe.
From 1976 to 1978, he served as a member of Idaho Health Systems Board of Directors and the Nez Perce County planning and zoning commission. Michael was elected as General Council chairman for the Nez Perce Tribe from 1976-84.
Michael was the lead singer of the Waap qah qun Drum, aka Nez Perce Nation Drum. The drum has traveled throughout the United States to numerous pow-wows, ceremonies and celebrations. They sang at President Clinton’s inaugural parade and traveled to Belgium in 1994 for a cultural demonstration.
Mike had a unique sense of humor, infectious smile and bigger-than-life personality. He was known throughout Indian Country as an accomplished round bustle dancer and keeper of songs who had a way of bringing heart and life to songs from the past.
His favorite pastimes included he and Dee’s annual trip to Sturgis on their Harley, playing pool — even winning the league championship. He enjoyed playing football, softball, chess, sudoku and watching his daughter, grandkids and great-grandkids participate in sports.
He is survived by his wife, Dee Penney, of 54 years; his daughter, Michelle Penney, of Lapwai; his grandchildren, Alex Michael and Teeiah Arthur, of Lapwai, Valencia Ahtaleen Tapuro, of Lummi, Harley Rae Ellenwood, and Samuel E. Ellenwood Jr., both of Lapwai; great-grandchildren Anton Michael Arthur and Amaya Marie Arthur, of Lapwai, DeAndre Dmitri James, Celestine Irene James, Trene Ella James, and Everon James, of Lummi, and Genesis Eugene Tuane Penney, of Lapwai.
He is also survived by his brothers, Leroy L. Seth, Joel Binks Henry, Frank Penney Jr. and Wayne Penney; his sisters, Sarah Dee Harrison, Jana Henry, Jena Henry, Sylvia Mitchell, Loretta Higheagle, Mildred Penney, Roxanne Harrison Pierre and Vina Harrison; his uncles, Alfred Pinkham, Alvin Pinkham and Allen Pinkham. He is survived by numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Priscilla Pinkham; his father, Frank Penney Sr., WWII vet and survivor of the Bataan Death March; aunts Bernadine Greene, Audrey Redheart and Loretta Alexander; his brothers, Edward Henry, Jay W. Henry, Phillip Eugene Penney and Del T. White.
A traditional dressing service will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 at Malcolm’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home in Lewiston, followed by a viewing from 2-4 p.m. If you are unable to attend, Malcom’s Brower-Wann will have a livestream available. Please wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff and attending physicians at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, hospice staff, his pow-wow family, the Nez Perce Tribe and all those who knew and loved him.