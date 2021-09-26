Michael Lee Parlet passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Moscow shortly before his 77th birthday.
Mike was born Oct. 2, 1944, in Lewiston to Rita and Cecil Parlet. He was raised with his younger brother, Bill, on the family farm outside of Pomeroy where his love of animals and all things outdoors developed. He graduated from Pomeroy High School and attended college at Washington State University.
Mike’s first job, aside from farm work, was at a farm fertilizer company in Pomeroy. While working there, he lived in the old Parlet Apartments on the Main Street of Pomeroy. Mike moved to the Seattle area as a young man where he worked for the Boeing Airplane Co. and then as a salesman selling sporting and outdoor equipment until he retired.
Mike met Karen Zobell and the two were married July 12, 1989, in Maui, Hawaii. They bought a home in Issaquah, Wash., where he resided until he was widowed in 2014. Mike then returned to his hometown of Pomeroy where he joyfully reconnected to the community until he was moved to an assisted living facility with Alzheimer’s disease.
He loved the outdoors where he spent time hunting, fishing, hiking, skiing and golfing. He shared his love of fishing and golfing with his wife, Karen, and their grandkids. Mike was known for golfing year-round despite the inclement weather. He was an exceptional cook and enjoyed keeping up on the stock market and financial news in his spare time. When he returned to Pomeroy he volunteered at the Eastern Washington Agricultural Museum. He was a life member and served as president for one year. He shared his vast knowledge of the local history and hosted guided tours of the area to guests.
Mike was a very independent and proud man. He was always willing to help others and loved meeting new people. He was a devoted husband, brother, and a loving father and family man.
Mike is survived by his brother Bill Parlet, of Melbourne, Australia; his stepdaughter, Teresa Bradford, of Monroe, Wash.; and his stepson, Nathan Bradford, of Marysville, Wash. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Alexa, Logan, Sophia, Mykayla, Ryder and Mavrik; and great-granddaughter Presley; as well as his nieces and nephew of Perth, Australia, Lauren, Janelle and Mark.
His celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 4 at the Pomeroy Christian Church, 310 Eighth St., Pomeroy, WA 99347. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Pomeroy Christian Church or the Eastern Washington Agricultural Museum.