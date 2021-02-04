Michael Kuchmak, 94, passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, from cancer.
He was born in Radway, Alberta, Canada, to Nicholas and Katherine (Pasay) Kuchmak. Michael was born on the farm, in between milking cows and feeding pigs. He was the ninth of 11 siblings.
At age 21, he left the farm to attend pharmacy school at the University of Nebraska. While there, he married Elizabeth Otto. They were later divorced.
After graduation, he became a U.S. citizen and began his pharmacy career in Grangeville. He later moved to Clarkston, where he met and married Junice Rhimer. He worked for several years at the Owl Drug Store. Later, he purchased Adams Pharmacy, which he operated for 24 years.
He is survived by wife Junice; son David (Donna) Kuchmak, of Lewiston; daughters Deborah (Thomas) Miller, of Portland, Dr. Carol Ann Kuchmak, of Napa, Calif., Katherine (Wayne) Manwaring and Kristine Taylor, both of Clarkston; son-in-law Joe Kellar, of Mukilteo, Wash.; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter Linda and one great-grandson.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Shriners, 911 W. Fifth Ave., Spokane, WA 99204, or a charity of your choice. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements. A viewing will take place at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the service is limited to immediate family.
Online condolences can be made at merchantfuneralhome.com.