Mike Wolf, also known as the “Sheriff of Peola,” died of a tragic accident on Monday, July 5, 2021, while working in his shop.
He was born Jan. 21, 1947, in Walla Walla, the third of five children, to Christopher Joseph and Imogene Snyder Wolf.
He attended Holy Family School in Clarkston and then graduated in 1965 from Clarkston High School, where he excelled in wrestling. After high school, he attended Spokane Community College for a while and then was drafted into the U.S. Army. One of his two years of service was in Vietnam, in ’68, at the time of the Tet Offensive, serving as a supply sergeant. He dealt with the after effects of war for the rest of his life.
Shortly before his honorable discharge, Mike married Alberta Martin at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Pomeroy on Nov. 16, 1968. He then went back to school and obtained an associates degree in agri-business. He managed feed plants in both Nezperce and then Moscow.
Later, they moved to Burbank, Wash., where Mike established his own business called Wolf Grain and Hay. Mike was known as a great salesman and would have a deal made before you knew what happened, whether it was commodities, vehicles, farm equipment, cattle, horses or dogs. He was always thinking ahead and would have a plan worked out that would usually work in his favor. He was a man driven by his many interest and ideas and gifted with many talents to bring his ideas to fruition.
They lived at the Wolf Homestead place on Pleasant Ridge for several years, doing a wonderful job of keeping the old place looking nice. Later, Mike was able to purchase a nice piece of land in Peola, right at the tree line. He and Alberta developed it into a beautiful home and gathering place for their family. It was there that he raised Australian shepherds and sold the pups all over the country.
Mike built two shops, but one was called the dog house, where the pups were raised. That was also where he did his creative wood working. The other shop was for metal work, machinery repair and old cars. His last built hot rod was his ’67 Olds Cutlass that was dangerously fast.
Mike was always there to help his neighbors, plowing snow, helping with their cattle or any other need they might have. He knew everything that was going on around the country and was always on the watch for trespassers or any other unsavory activity in the community. Thus, he became known to all as the “Sheriff of Peola,” a title of which he was proud. We are now all afraid of an influx of rustling, poaching, trespassing and general disorder until another can fill Mike’s boots and take on this huge task. Peola may never be the same.
Above all his many interests, though, was his love of family. Mike always had the best interest of his children and grandchildren at heart. He and Alberta were blessed with four children, Lisa Marie Barber and her husband, Glenn, Gina Louise Wolf, Ann Michele Wol, and Nathan Martin Wolf and his wife, Brenda Jo.
They have seven grandchildren, Garrett Barber and his wife, Madison; Blaine Barber and his wife, Cassidy; Divina Louise Wolf and her mate, Cyle Malcom; Maksim Joseph Wolf; Ezra Martin Wolf and his mate, Macy Forman; Ashton Kelly Wolf, and Adysin Lila Wolf. They also have three great-grandchildren, Copper Barber, Brogan Barber and Adilynn Wolf.
Mike is survived by his wife, Alberta, and all his children and grandchildren; his sisters, Frances Rowden, and her husband, Ron, and Christine King and her husband, David; his brother, Patrick Wolf, and his wife, Linda; and brother-in-law Rufus Winters. He also has many nieces and nephews and many cousins.
Those who preceded him in death are his mother and father, Joe and Imogene; sister Carol Winters; nephew Austin Wolf; and son-in-law Steve Dudley.
There will be a rosary recited at 10 a.m. today (Saturday) at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Pomeroy. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Monday, July 12, at the church followed by burial at the Catholic cemetery. A luncheon will follow immediately after at the Catholic school.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Mike’s honor to the following veterans causes: Ruck for the Fallen, P.O. Box 4, Oakesdale, WA 99158, or Vietnam Veterans of America at vva.org.