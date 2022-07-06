When you look upon a gravestone, you see the year of birth, a dash and the year of death. It is the dash where the magic happens in a person’s life. Mike Dial brought magic to many people and he will be sorely missed.
Mike passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, from a long list of health challenges. All of his health challenges stemmed from living for more than 30 years with kidney failure.
Mike was born Michael Joseph Dial on March 17, 1951, to Eileen “Ike” Deerkop Dial and Donald Dial. Mike was the oldest of his siblings: Tom, Kevin and Barbie.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in agronomy from Washington State University and his master’s degree in plant breeding from the University of Idaho. He worked in his chosen field as a research associate for the University of Idaho and for McGregor Company. Mike loved his jobs, particularly weed identification and field treatment for those weeds.
While obtaining his master’s degree, he was briefly married to Jessica “Hannah” Smith. This marriage ended in divorce.
He then met and married Karin “K.D” Hatheway. At the time of his death, they had been married for almost 34 years.
Mike loved to fish and hunt, and he successfully brought home fish from the Pacific Ocean and local lakes and rivers. He particularly enjoyed halibut fishing. Before losing his eyesight, Mike brought home deer, elk, moose and wild boar from his hunting trips.
He also loved his cats and dogs. He always had an entourage of pets following him through the yard. They all loved him dearly and were often protective of his person.
Mike is survived by his wife, K.D.; goddaughter, Amy Anderson; brother Kevin; sister, Barbie; and nephews Andy, Wade, Brady, David and Nicholas. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Tom; and nephew Rick.
Mike’s life will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m. Saturday with a service at Kramer Funeral Home, 203 N. Bridge St., Palouse, immediately followed by a Wake at Steve Wolheter’s shop at 1028 Kennedy Ford Road, Potlatch.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.