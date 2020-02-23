Michael John O’Toole passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Lewiston.
He was born Oct. 13, 1948, to James K. and Mary Jane O’Toole, in Moscow, and moved to Lewiston at 6 months old. Michael attended Warner Elementary Garfield Elementary, Our Lady of Lourdes, Jenifer Junior High and Lewiston High School, graduating in the Class of 1967.
Growing up, Michael worked as a hawker at Lewis-Clark Broncs baseball games, box boy at M&K Market, as well as at Payless Drugs and the Bon Marché at the Lewiston Center Mall. Later in life, he was half-owner of American Fire Equipment for 15 years, and worked for 20 years at Ida Vend (Pepsi).
He enjoyed golf, fishing, NAIA baseball and walking his dog, Hansi. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren play baseball and softball each spring and summer. Michael married Barb Frost and had two kids, Jennifer and Ryan. His marriage ended in divorce.
Michael is survived by brother Ken O’Toole, of Sandpoint, Idaho; daughter Jennifer (Rob) Maves; son Ryan (Jessica) O’Toole; and grandkids Clayton, Danner and Keely.