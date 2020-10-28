Michael Joe Uglem, 66, of Lewiston, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Lewiston.
He was born Dec. 30, 1953, to Carmen Batterton and Donald Uglem in Pensacola, Fla.
His family moved to Norfolk, Va., then to Seattle, and then moved to Lewiston in the mid-1960s, where he graduated Lewiston High School. Mike attended college for a short time.
He met Colleen Lewis, who was working at a local bar in Lewiston in 1982. The couple moved to California and had two children. Colleen passed away in 1987.
Mike moved back to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in the late 1980s and became a land surveyor for Surveyors West in Clarkston, where he worked for 20 years, until his retirement in 2001.
Some of the hobbies Mike enjoyed included fishing, coin collecting, watch movies, restoring his teal 1963 Chevy Impala, watching the Seattle Seahawks win and spending time with his grandchildren.
Mike is survived by his mother, Carmen Dunham; father Don Uglem; son Jacob McDermott (Uglem); daughters Nichole Rike (Uglem) and Tara Lynne Ruark; brother Dave Uglem; sisters Leanne Owen, Kris Park and Karin Ward; and grandsons Nathan Maxwell, Caleb Anderson and Billy Rike. He is preceded in death by his girlfriend, Colleen.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time.
