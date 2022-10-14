Michael James Sprenger, 57

Loving father, husband, grandpa, brother, son and friend Michael James Sprenger was born Oct. 13, 1964, in Moscow, to Jim and Jackie Berger Sprenger. Mike grew up in Moscow and Troy and attended Troy High School, graduating as salutatorian in 1983. Having been raised in a construction family he then began his lifelong career in the building industry.

He married the love of his life, Linda Kimberling, on April 25, 1987, in Moscow. In 1996, Mike and Linda took over as the third generation of ownership for Sprenger Construction. Over the years, Mike took great pride in the legacy of buildings that Sprenger Construction created throughout the Palouse. He loved his work and he took immense pride in their contribution to families and businesses in the area.