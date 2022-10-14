Michael James Sprenger, 57

Loving father, husband, grandpa, brother, son and friend Michael James Sprenger was born Oct. 13, 1964, in Moscow, to Jim and Jackie Berger Sprenger. Mike grew up in Moscow and Troy and attended Troy High School, graduating as salutatorian in 1983. Having been raised in a construction family he then began his lifelong career in the building industry.
He married the love of his life, Linda Kimberling, on April 25, 1987, in Moscow. In 1996, Mike and Linda took over as the third generation of ownership for Sprenger Construction. Over the years, Mike took great pride in the legacy of buildings that Sprenger Construction created throughout the Palouse. He loved his work and he took immense pride in their contribution to families and businesses in the area.
When he wasn’t working, Mike could be found all around town conversing with anyone he knew, playing golf, and cheering on his favorite teams. He loved the Moscow Bears, the Idaho Vandals, and the Dallas Cowboys the most. Sports were Mike’s passion, and his proudest moments were in coaching and cheering on his children in all of their endeavors.
On Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, Mike joined his dad, Jim, after a valiant 12-year battle with ALS, a disease that robbed him of his body but not his will to live life to its fullest every single day. Mike loved his life and his family and willed himself years of extra time to share and be involved in the events which meant so much to him. He would go through great challenges for just a few moments of being present at a function or an activity.
Mike was preceded in death by his dad, Jim Sprenger, in 2017. He is survived by his wife, Linda, at their Moscow home; son Eric (Kayla) and granddaughters Charlie and Maeby, of Uniontown; daughters Brook and Kim, of Moscow; mother, Jackie Boston, of Lewiston; sisters Cindie Eikum, of Lewiston, and Brenda (Tom) Gamble, of Spokane. He is also survived by his in-laws, Jon (Sharon) Kimberling, of Moscow, Nancy Shepherd (David Young), of Kingwood, Texas, Greg Kimberling, of Moscow, David (LeAnn) Kimberling, of Puyallup, Wash., and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial celebration will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Moscow Church of the Nazarene. It will be followed by a reception at the Elks Golf Course, where we can all share our favorite stories about Mike. A viewing will be available from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Shorts Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. A private family burial will occur at the Moscow Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Moscow Bears Boosters, P.O. Box 9724, Moscow, ID 83843; University of Idaho Vandal Scholarship Fund, 875 Perimeter Drive MS2302, Moscow, ID 83843; Team Sprenger (for the benefit of ALS) c/o Banner Bank, 600 S. Jackson St., Moscow, ID 83843; or the donor’s choice.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.