Michael James Roberts, 57, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, Sept. 9, 2020, at his Clarkston home.
Michael was born Aug. 26, 1963, to Sandra (Malcom) Roberts and James V. Roberts in Lewiston. He attended Lewiston schools, graduating in 1982.
After graduating from LHS, Mike went on to college in Yuma, Ariz., on a wrestling scholarship, and then on to San Luis Obispo in California, also on a wrestling scholarship. He had been focusing on studies related to physical education. Mike decided on taking a break from his education and returned to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. He worked various jobs until he took a position with the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Department in 1991 as a corrections officer. He worked there until retiring in 2010. Mike also worked the gate at Potlatch Corp. from 1998 until 2012.
Mike was a member of the Nez Perce Lodge No. 10 and the Scottish Rite Fraternities, both of Lewiston. Mike was very proud to be a third-generation Freemason, to be part of an organization that his grandpa, Kermit Malcom, and his uncle, K. Mike Malcom, had/has been so actively involved. Mike enjoyed working on projects, usually cars, and spending time with family and friends.
Mike is survived by his sons, Derreck Wright and M. Garrett Roberts; his sisters, Jami (Bryan) Hund and Sharma (Josh) Bernard; his brother, J. Zachary Roberts; many nephews, nieces and great-nephews and nieces, who all knew Uncle Mike well; cousins and lots of friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Sandy Roberts, and grandparents Kermit and Betty (Wann) Malcom.
A memorial will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home.