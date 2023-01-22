Michael Jack Wilson, known to friends as Jack, was born May 11, 1951 and passed away Jan. 10, 2023.
Born and raised in Orofino, Idaho, he was the last of four boys of parents Bernard “Barney” and Margaret “Midge” Wilson. His brothers included Bernard “Buster,” Simon “Skip” and Victor “Jim” Wilson.
Jack grew up living in the family home that was built by his father on Riverside. He later returned to the family home in order to help care for his mother, which is where he was living at the time of his death. The Wilson property provided ample space for the boys and their neighborhood friends to play and be rambunctious boys, and they took full advantage of the area while growing up.
Jack graduated from Orofino High School in 1970. After graduation he considered a career in law enforcement, but it was his love of the woods and everything outdoors where he found his calling.
He loved action and adventure and remained active and adventurous throughout his life. In his younger years, he raced motorcycles, loved to ski, hunt, fish, travel and raise some occasional ruckus with his buddies. He sought excitement and was always ready to defend his principles. He was a hard worker who was well respected for his work ethic, knowledge, skills, and reliability. He worked hard his entire life, spending most of his time working in various positions in the logging industry. He spent several years working for D & D Logging, and spent the final years of his life working for Snyder Brothers Logging.
Jack’s circle of friends was vast. From his high school buddies to co-workers, golf cronies, friends with whom he shared a drink, to his casual contacts — he was a true friend. He is described as friendly and fun loving, a guy you could count on, generous, and a person who would do anything for a friend. He loved people, and they loved him.
Although willing and able to do things on his own, Jack loved his various groups of friends. He organized countless rides with his UTV riding counterparts. He knew the woods and backroads like no other, and he mapped out and planned weekend rides of all types. And he shared history and stories associated with each adventure.
Jack was a supporter of the NRA, and was generous with his support for causes which he found to be worthy.
His love for his family was evident. He looked forward to attending family functions and activities, especially as he grew older. His nurturing nature and attributes for loyalty and responsibility continued to be demonstrated following his mother’s stroke in 2008, when he and his brothers embraced the role as full-time caregivers for her, so she could remain at home until her passing in 2017. He was an amazing son and brother.
A big man in stature, he was also a gentle giant. He was famous for giving “the best” hugs, and he often stated, “Love you man!” when departing.
Jack married twice, however both unions ended in divorce.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Barney and Midge, his brothers Buster, Skip and Jim, and his lifelong friend Mike Robison. He is survived by six nieces and nephews, several grand- and great-grandnieces and nephews, whom he especially adored; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Most dear to him, however, are countless surviving friends.
Funeral services and a celebration of life are planned for 1 p.m.. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge in Orofino. In lieu of flowers, Jack’s family suggests a donation in Jack’s honor to the Special Olympics, a cause he was proud to support.