Michael J. Murphy, 63, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
He was born Oct. 11, 1957, in Baltimore, Md., and was the last child born to Francis and Elizabeth Moore Murphy. He was a member of the St. Gabriel Parish; attended Bishop Hafey High School in Hazelton, Pa.; played on both the basketball and baseball teams; and graduated with the class of 1975.
After graduation Michael joined the U.S. Marine Corps. Following his training at Camp Pendleton, he served duty in Okinawa, Japan, and was honorably discharged in 1980. Because of his love of nature, Michael accepted a job with a railroad company and worked as a trestle engineer. He worked on the railroads until a car accident in 1996, which left him paraplegic. His territory included the states of Montana and Idaho.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Karen Patricia Murphy. During his life he was a devout Catholic and a strong advocate for the right to life for the unborn. He leaves to mourn his only child, Jake Murphy, of Seattle; his dear brother, Terrence Murphy, of New York City; and a host of special friends and cousins.
A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Saturday with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church of Kamiah. Michael will be sent back home to Hazleton, Pa., to be laid to rest in the St. Gabriel Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia.