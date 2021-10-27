Michael G. Key

Mike Key, 74, of Grangeville, traveled his last haul road, marked his last tree and walked his last trail on Earth on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
He was born to Oda and Thedis Key on July 23, 1947, in Ephrata, Wash. They moved to Grangeville where he made his permanent home. He married his lifelong companion, Linda Ross Key, of Cottonwood, on July 29, 1967. They raised three children: Michael, Sharon and Jason, all of Grangeville.
Mike made his career in the timber industry, starting in the sawmills, then cutting timber and hauling logs for many employers. He then started his own logging business in which he built an exceptional reputation. He finished his career as a timber/land manager upon his passing.
Mike enjoyed everything to do with the outdoors — hunting, fishing, trapping, etc. — but none that were more important than spending time with family. He always said, “I’ll measure my wealth in the closeness of family and friends, not dollar and cents.” He always had a smile on his face, kiss or hug for you and an awesome sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oda and Thedis; brothers Leo, Jerry, and Bo Key; sister Pat Embry.
He is survived by his wife, Linda, son Mike (Darlene) Key, daughter Sharon Key, son Jason (Sheila) Key, all of Grangeville; grandchildren Courtney (Bud) Whitcomb, of Summerville, Ore., Chantel (Jeff) Kaufman, of Lewiston, Garrett, Kolten, Kayla and Jace Key, of Grangeville; great-grandchildren Lailyn, Atley and Landrey Whitcomb, of Summerville, Ore. He is also survived by his brothers Bill, Ken, Tony Key and his sisters Betty Altman and Sherry Pewitt and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at noon Friday at the Grangeville Christian Church with a dinner provided by the family to follow at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.