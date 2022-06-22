Michael Forest

Michael Francis Forest, 45, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Mike was born April 29, 1977, in Lewiston, to Jack and Shirley (Harvey) Forest. He lived most of his life in Orofino, the early years spent in Pierce America.
He graduated from Orofino High School in 1995. He spent a lot of time on the road logging with his dad in the summers at Benton Creek or at Dworshak Dam, learning to pull logs out of the lake.
Mike was a man of many traits — he was talented at hunting, fishing, camping, singing, comedy and making friends no matter where he went.
He passed on his love for hunting to family and friends and had a true talent for bugling in elk and calling turkeys. He proved his ability to “talk to animals” by winning a bugling competition in Missoula, Mont., years ago.
One of his greatest accomplishments was that he was with his niece and nephews for each of their first big game harvests, as well as many other family friends’ first big game harvests, too. He truly loved to share his passion for the outdoors with anyone he could, but daddy-daughter hunting time was always his favorite.
One of his earliest jobs was working for his dad at Jack Forest Enterprises. In addition, Mike worked for many years at Nightforce Optics, almost a year at Orofino Builders Supply and most recently at N&N Machine.
In May of 2008, Mike and Rachel Corder welcomed their daughter, Ashlynn Michelle, into the world. Along the way, he also gained two bonus children, Jadyn Corder and Carson Corder. Mike took pride in being the best father he could by attending all of Ashlynn’s activities, including sports, hunting and dance.
Mike was preceded in death by his dad, Jack Forest Sr.; his stepdad, Denny Meyer; grandparents, Clarence and Loretta Harvey, Bessie Morgan and Francis Forest; great-grandparents Woody and Pearl Cox; and great-nephew Rowan Forest.
He is survived by his daughter, Ashlynn, who was his pride and joy; stepdaughter, Jayden Corder, and stepson, Carson Corder; mother, Shirley Meyer; stepmother, Diane Forest; brother, Jack (Casey) Forest Jr.; sister, Staci (Randy) Lee; stepsiblings, Lew (Patti) Mangum, Kevin (Shannon) Mangum, Vanessa (Darrel) Gray; niece, Danielle (Jeff) Caldwell; nephews, Michael (Kate) Forest and Scotty (Jordyn) Lee; great-niece, Josie Caldwell; great-nephew, Wally Caldwell, and soon-to-be great-nephew, Easton Lee. In addition, he had many stepnieces and stepnephews.
He is also survived by many friends, far too many to list, who considered him family. Mike never knew a stranger. He had a larger-than-life personality that stole the hearts of those lucky enough to spend time with him.
There will be a celebration of life for Mike at 2 p.m. Friday at the Best Western in Orofino. In lieu of flowers, a trust/savings account has been set up at Lewis Clark Credit Union for Ashlynn to use toward college.