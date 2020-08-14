My dad, Michael Eugene Topping, was called home by Jesus Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. He was born Nov. 24, 1957.
I am going to miss him. I am going to miss being able to share with him my high school graduation, getting dating advice and talks about life. I am happy though that my dad was able to go to Heaven, that he was healed in an instant, and he gets to live a life without cancer. Cancer sucks. COVID-19 sucks, too and is the reason I was not able to spend the last days with my dad.
My dad had four of us — Shayla VanPelt, Brenda Topping-Harless, Jenei Johnson and me, Noah Topping. My dad loved us all. My mum always said my dad’s relationships with his children were complicated, but he loved us. My dad treasured the memories of Shayla, he pulled his hair out with the antics of Brenda, he wiped many a tear from the cheeks of Jenei and with me, he placed many Band-Aids on my skinned knees. My dad called me his “little man” and he always joked with people that after three girls, he had to buy a boy. Yep, my dad and my mum adopted me.
My dad talked a lot about his time at Walmart, where he managed the foods department and then the men’s department. He used to joke that he wanted to be able to retire as a door greeter. It was at Walmart my dad met Pam, who is the reason I am here. My dad liked the people there. When my dad started at the Juvenile Corrections Center, he felt like he could help some young people. He did, in lots of ways. Not only was he kind in his actions, he was also kind in his spirit and was willing to share the love he had found in Jesus.
Shortly after I was born (and adopted the same day), my dad and mum started going to Living Word Missionary Baptist Church. Thereafter he professed his faith in Jesus, joined as a member and was publicly baptized. My dad could be found at the church all hours, and he had a love for the people and the teachings. A special thank-you to Brother Sonny and Sister Dottie Swift for first inviting my dad to church, Pastor and Inez Budda for mentoring my dad, Pastor Caleb and Sister Candace Wood for being friends with my dad, Brother Jim Dorion (my dad looked up to you), Brother Tim and Sister Dawn Vidovich, Brother Kevin Black, Brother Jason Williams (you always were real with my dad), Sister Becki Williams, Brother and Sister Selzler, Sister Julie Christianson, Brother Chad and Sister Leah, Brother Matt (my dad loved your strumming of a guitar), and so many others. If I have forgotten someone, it was not on purpose.
My dad was also thankful for some other friends as well. Brandon Hopple and Shauna, along with Shauna’s parents, my mum and dad, and my dad’s in-laws all went to Mexico together. This was my dad’s first trip out of the United States. They showed my dad how to have a great time traveling and how to barter. Pam, who also lost her battle to cancer, was a friend to my dad. She is also the reason my dad got to adopt me — she knew someone giving a child up and that child was me! Penny, Jennifer and Kathy — my dad was thankful for the girls. Gaile, thanks for making me feel welcome in Oregon. I know there are more friends, but I didn’t have the chance to meet them all.
My dad was special to me. We had lots of plans and then cancer came along. I won’t get to attend my dad’s funeral because of COVID-19. I won’t have any formal remembrance of my dad, but that’s OK, as my memories are all mine.
I know my dad will always be in my heart. A couple of weeks before my dad passed to the arms of Jesus, he promised my mum he would find a way to let me know he was still with me. I know my dad will keep his promise. Dad, I don’t know if they have newspapers in Heaven ... if they do, I hope you can see how much I love you. My last text message to my dad was telling him I loved him, and he said the same. Again Dad, I love you. Your little man, Noah.