In the presence of his loving family, Michael Ellis Quigley joined his heavenly family Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the UW Medical Center. The cause was infection-induced septic shock, resulting in organ failure.
Mike was born March 24, 1958, to Robert Linn and Carol Ann Snyder Quigley. Mike loved life. He grew up in Headquarters, Idaho, and was often found riding his motorcycle, swimming in the Headquarters pool, playing baseball with the big kids, skiing at Bald Mountain or running his paper route for the Lewiston Morning Tribune. Mike attended elementary school in Headquarters and Pierce. One of his fondest memories was going with his dad to pick up payroll information from the Wanigan crews. There was always an extra juicy steak ready to eat.
He graduated from Timberline High School in 1976. He learned to box while in high school and did team roping, wild cow milking and bull riding at the Weippe Rodeo. After high school, he worked for Potlatch Forest Inc. He began working for R.F. Coon Logging and was able to earn his Real Estate License from Lewis-Clark State College during layoff times, knowledge that helped later in his career.
Mike married Marina Dawn Coon March 29, 1980. They had four sons, Gib, Garner, Denver and Derrick. Mike owned and operated Quigley Bros. Logging for 15 years, doing logging and road work. Some of his crew members were top-notch retired workers from the Headquarters area, just helping out the “kid.” During this time, he was an active member of the Associated Logging Contractors where he enjoyed the opportunity to assist in lobbying efforts. He also was a member of the Clearwater Resource Coalition, doing volunteer work. Projects included constructing the Fish Creek Pack Bridge, Wilderness Gateway Pavillion, and Fish Lake ATV Handicap Access trail. Over a long weekend in 1996, he headed up the volunteer CRC project to completely renovate Washington Creek Campground. He loved working with the many people who volunteered time and equipment to make the world a better place. Mike later found a new career working as a legal assistant and office manager for the law office of Clinton J. Henderson and later for Knowlton & Miles. He was able to use his life-learned skills and natural abilities to help many people, which gave him a great deal of pride.
Mike was a supporter of 4-H, purchasing animals at the auction and flipping burgers in the parent food booth for many years. He served as scoutmaster for Troop 168 and sat on many Eagle boards for the Boy Scouts of America. He was a longtime president of Bald Mountain Ski Hill, and with an outstanding board of directors and volunteers, he managed to get the necessary parts to repair the T-bar, make the final T-bar payment, improve and expand the Ski Patrol building, purchase a new groomer and get the hill into the black before he stepped down. Ski racing was a favorite activity at Bald Mountain. All four sons were involved in ski racing, so he took them to ski races around the Pacific Northwest.
Mike was one of the founders of the Kendrick/Juliaetta Baseball Association and was instrumental in reclaiming the new Juliaetta Centennial Park in 1996 when the floods reduced much of the area to river rock, by organizing local contractors and his own crew to donate time and equipment, hauling in and spreading new soil. A few years later, he hauled in soil from the elementary playground to create the little ball field. Continuing maintenance included procuring and stacking concrete blocks to divert the rising water from the field. When the rains came, he might have been found checking the rising water levels and assisting with sandbagging efforts. He was an avid supporter of Kendrick athletics and served as booster club president, but his favorite sport and his pride and joy were baseball and the well-respected Juliaetta Ballfields.
Michael is survived by his wife, Dawn; sons, Gib (Melissa), Garner (Samantha), Denver and Derrick; bonus granddaughters, Tori and Mara Skiles; and great-grandson, Brantley. He is also survived by cousins, Don Baney and Gary Flatt; aunt, Rachel Johnson; niece, Jenna Quigley; longtime close friend, Gary Winings; and many second cousins that he remained close to, along with many good friends that he gained along the way.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Carol; grandparents, Ellis and Bessie Snyder and Melvin and Clarice Quigley; brother, Greg Quigley; aunt, Darleen Baney-Flatt; bonus grandson, Hunter Skiles; and niece, Alyssa Quigley Hearn.
A special thank you to Dr. David Peterson, Mike’s longtime but recently retired physician, for more than 40 years of health care, and the many other health care workers who treated him over the years. A big shout out to the Life Flight crews and ICU doctors and nurses at Lewiston, Missoula and Seattle. They did all they could to save his life while treating his family with the utmost respect.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, at the old Lewiston High School Auditorium, with a reception to follow at the Lewiston Community Center.