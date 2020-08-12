Michael E. Topping, 62, of Lewiston, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at his home in Lewiston, after a two-year battle with cancer. He was born Nov. 24, 1957, to George W. and Barbara C. Topping in Lewiston.
Mike graduated from Lewiston High School in 1976 and started in the woods of Elk River producing cedar fencing. Upon returning home, he enlisted in the U.S. Army.
After his time in the service, he moved to Boardman, Ore., and found work as a supervisor at a potato plant. Mike took his supervising skills back home, where he worked as a cook and night manager at T.J.’s Pantry in Clarkston and then later as a cook at Panhandler Pies in Lewiston. After that brief stint in the kitchen, he moved on to a career as a corrections officer for the Idaho Department of Correction in Lewiston.
He briefly moved to Astoria, Ore., where he worked security and maintenance for The Job Corp. While working there, he met Janice Olson and they were married May 12, 2015, in Astoria.
They returned to Lewiston in 2017, and he continued working as a corrections officer for the Idaho Department of Correction, where he retired after a couple of years.
He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, playing paintball, training horses and working in his garden.
Mike is survived by his wife, Janice; his parents, George and Barbara; sisters Linda Gifford (Mike Mann) and Lori Knoll (Chad Fenimore); daughters Brenda Harless (Richard), Shayla VanPelt and Jenei Topping; son Noah Topping; aunt Mary Moeller; seven grandchildren; and many extended family from the neighborhood — you all know who you are.
A celebration of life will take place at 10 a.m. Monday at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A graveside service with military honors will follow.
Memorial donations may be made in Mike’s name to the Idaho State Veterans Home, 821 21st Ave., Lewiston.
